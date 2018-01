5th Circ. Solidifies Texas Doctor's Tax Evasion Conviction

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday affirmed the conviction of a plastic surgeon for failing to account for and pay federal payroll taxes that had been withheld, rejecting his claims that a jury received improper instructions as to proving his guilt and lacked evidence to convict.



Dr. Anthony P. Sertich Jr. claimed that under the tax code, a jury should find him guilty only if he failed both to account for and pay his taxes instead of either failing to account for or pay taxes. But that interpretation...

