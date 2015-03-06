Beirut Victims' Kin Tell 2nd Circ. Not To Review Ruling

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- Families of the victims of the 1983 Beirut Marine Corps barracks bombing urged the Second Circuit on Monday not to reconsider its decision to revive an avenue for them to potentially seize $1.68 billion linked to Iran’s central bank, saying an appellate panel got it right last year when it ordered a lower court to take another look at whether they could access the funds.

The families filed a response to two banks' petitions for rehearing over about $1.68 billion in bonds held in a Luxembourg...
Case Information

Case Title

Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran


Case Number

15-690

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 STATUTES-Other

Date Filed

March 6, 2015

