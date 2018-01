Firm Says Ex-Partner Exploited Widow To Sign Over $2M

Law360, Miami (January 9, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- The now-dissolved firm of a Miami tax lawyer who killed himself filed suit Monday against the attorney's former law partner, accusing him of scheming to keep $2 million in insurance policy proceeds from the man’s wife.



The Cantor Group Law PA, which was owned by Steven L. Cantor, says his former law partner Hal J. Webb, now a partner at Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP, dragged his feet on signing over the insurance policies to the firm when he left.



When the two partners...

