Typo Should Invalidate IRS Lien, Property Investor Says

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- An IRS typo on a notice of federal lien that misspelled a taxpayer’s first name is not a minor issue and should prevent the government from enforcing a lien against the affected property, property holders told an Illinois federal court Monday.



The service has argued misspelling “Carroll V. Raines” as “Carrol V. Raines” on the notice should not invalidate the lien, but the agency should be held to a higher standard and the court should annul the lien, Z Investment Properties LLC and Chicago Title Land...

