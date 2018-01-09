Blackstone Grabs Vancouver REIT For $3.05B

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of Blackstone Group LP has agreed to purchase Vancouver-based Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust for CA$3.8 billion ($3.05 billion) including debt, the company said Tuesday.



Blackstone Property Partners LP will purchase PIRET for $8.10 per unit for all outstanding trust units, a 21 percent premium on the previous day's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.



“The trust has accomplished tremendous growth in the 10 years since the initial public offering...

