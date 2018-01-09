Blackstone Grabs Vancouver REIT For $3.05B

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of Blackstone Group LP has agreed to purchase Vancouver-based Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust for CA$3.8 billion ($3.05 billion) including debt, the company said Tuesday.

Blackstone Property Partners LP will purchase PIRET for $8.10 per unit for all outstanding trust units, a 21 percent premium on the previous day's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

“The trust has accomplished tremendous growth in the 10 years since the initial public offering...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular