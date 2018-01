Judge Urges Speedy Pace For Opioid MDL Amid Crisis

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 1:25 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing the mammoth multidistrict litigation over the ongoing opioid epidemic set an urgent tone for the litigation during the first hearing in the MDL on Tuesday morning, creating a goal to drastically reduce the number of painkillers being disseminated in the U.S.



OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and others have been targeted in multidistrict litigation being overseen by an Ohio federal judge, who said Tuesday he would try "to do something meaningful to abate" the opioid epidemic. (AP) U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster,...

