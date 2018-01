Fed. Circ. Urged In UPS Row To Revive Telecom Tech IP

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- A telecommunications technology licensing company urged the Federal Circuit in oral arguments Tuesday to revive claims from an online notification patent asserted against United Parcel Service Inc., with arguments centering around the technology after a “tectonic shift” in wireless communications.



Mobile Telecommunications Technologies LLC had seen a Georgia federal judge rule in 2016 that its U.S. Patent No. 5,786,748 covered abstract claims that were unpatentable under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. Pty. Ltd. v. CLS Bank International. On Tuesday an MTel attorney...

To view the full article, register now.