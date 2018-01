Ticketmaster Says Scalpers Can't Duck Bot-Buying Claims

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- Ticketmaster LLC told a California federal judge Monday that several ticket-scalping companies can’t duck its $10 million suit alleging they used bots to snatch thousands of event tickets before consumers could buy them and then resold them at a markup, ripping the idea that the practice somehow helped Ticketmaster and consumers as “delusional posturing.”



Even if the companies running the bots pay the list price and fees, the practice of rounding tickets up en masse hurts Ticketmaster by stunting its ability to monitor and control demand,...

