Feds Indict NYC Lawmaker For Fraud, Witness Tampering

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Brooklyn state legislator with defrauding New York City and the federal government out of grant and aid funds and leaning on witnesses to lie to the FBI when they caught wind of her schemes.



Prosecutors charged New York state Assemblywoman Pamela Harris, 57, a Democrat of Coney Island, with wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements, bankruptcy fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice. They claim Harris defrauded government entities, including the New York City Council and the Federal...

