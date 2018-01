Sanctioned For Doping, 42 Russian Athletes Appeal Bans

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday that it’s registered appeals from 42 Russian athletes banned by the International Olympic Committee for doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, according to a statement.



The athletes, who have been handed lifetime bans from the Olympics and, in some instances, stripped of their medals, have asked the court to overturn the IOC decision following a widespread investigation into doping at the last Olympic Games.



The athletes in question have steadily been lodging their appeals as the IOC announced...

