Ryan Says Tax Act Spurs Cos. To Stay In US, Boost 401(k)s

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- Assurant Inc. announced Tuesday that it plans to remain a Delaware corporation, and Aflac recently said it would boost its employee 401(k) matching, decisions that Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan linked to the federal tax overhaul.



Despite reports from last year that Assurant would move its operations to Bermuda following acquisition of The Warranty Group, the risk management solutions firm has decided to remain stateside, and Tuesday's statement from Ryan’s office connected the move to the enactment of H.R. 1, the tax overhaul signed by President...

