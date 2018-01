Exxon Seeks To Depose Calif. Officials Over Climate Suits

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:00 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. on Monday told a Texas state judge that attorneys and California public officials who allege the oil giant is liable for effects that climate change is having on their cities and counties have downplayed those same effects to bondholders.



In a petition for pre-lawsuit depositions, Exxon said it needs to grill the officials to gain insight into a “conspiracy” in which “special interests and opportunistic politicians are abusing law enforcement authority and legal process to impose their viewpoint on climate change.”



Exxon wants...

