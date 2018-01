Insurer Says Co. Sued In 'Body Broker' Case Has Hit Limit

Law360, Springfield (January 9, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Lloyd’s of London underwriter wants to wash its hands of responsibility for a policyholder facing 10 lawsuits after allegedly hacking apart and selling cadavers donated “to science,” telling an Illinois federal court that a tapped-out $2 million policy cap applies.



Lloyd’s Syndicate 3624, known as Hiscox, says in a complaint filed Monday that it has been defending the scandal-plagued Biological Resource Center of Illinois LLC since 2015 under a reservation of rights.



BRCI started getting hit with the suits shortly after the Federal Bureau of...

