Holland & Knight Hires 5 From Jones Day In Mexico City

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 2:47 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has hired five Jones Day veterans for its Mexico City office in a move that bolsters its roster of attorneys experienced in a wide variety of commercial sectors, the firm announced recently.



New additions are Luis Rubio Barnetche, who will serve as executive partner of the Mexico City office, partner Octavio Lecona Morales, senior counsel Selene Espinosa and senior counsels Blanca Luévano García and Jaime Rodriguez, the firm said Jan. 9.



The office now includes 25 attorneys, who primarily handle corporate finance, mergers...

