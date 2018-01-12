Holland & Knight Hires 5 From Jones Day In Mexico City
New additions are Luis Rubio Barnetche, who will serve as executive partner of the Mexico City office, partner Octavio Lecona Morales, senior counsel Selene Espinosa and senior counsels Blanca Luévano García and Jaime Rodriguez, the firm said Jan. 9.
The office now includes 25 attorneys, who primarily handle corporate finance, mergers...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login