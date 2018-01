Fla. Bar Seeks To DQ Ex-Prez From $11M Antitrust Row

Law360, Miami (January 9, 2018, 10:32 PM EST) -- Facing a federal judge's questions Tuesday, the Florida Bar was light on factual details to back its arguments to disqualify an ex-president from serving as opposing counsel in an $11.4 million antitrust suit, but said his exposure to its closely related confidential legal information provides sufficient grounds.



Ramon A. Abadin, who led the bar from June 2015 to June 2016, and his co-counsel for traffic ticket services startup Tikd pointed to affidavits they filed stating that Abadin did not share any confidential bar information in the...

