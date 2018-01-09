Endeavor Ups Branding, Marketing Power With 160over90 Buy

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- Entertainment and sports giant Endeavor said Tuesday it will push forward in the branding and marketing space with the acquisition of Philadelphia-headquartered 160over90 from private equity shop Searchlight Capital Partners LP.



The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but news outlets including The Wall Street Journal reported a $200 million price tag for 160over90, a company that represents major sports teams, universities and brands that include the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, Texas A&M University and Ferrari.



Endeavor, the new name of entertainment, sports and fashion powerhouse...

