Greenspoon Marder Adds 3 Immigration Attys In NJ

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 4:12 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has expanded its immigration and naturalization practice group with the hire of three new immigration attorneys in New Jersey, the firm has announced.



Nandini P. Nair, Arti K. Desai and Michael Bergman joined the team earlier this month from the Nair Law Group, an Iselin, New Jersey-based immigration law firm headed by Nair, according to an announcement on Monday.



“The addition of this team of attorneys in northern New Jersey will help to continue to expand our presence in the ever-important New York...

