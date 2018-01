Calif. Farmers Insurance Inspectors Near Cert. In OT Row

Law360, San Francisco (January 9, 2018, 3:21 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge said Tuesday that she’s inclined to certify a collective action on behalf of 65 California Farmers Insurance claims investigators who claim they are misclassified as exempt from overtime and denied meal breaks, finding they all share the same primary job duty of investigating fraudulent claims.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth D. Laporte said the strongest argument for certification is that all of the investigators share the same primary job duty, even if some had additional responsibilities, and all of the claims are derivative...

