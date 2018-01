Senate Dems Lament Renomination Of Trump Enviro Pick

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's decision to renominate his controversial pick to lead the White House's Council on Environmental Quality has been met with criticism, with the head Democrat on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works calling the resubmission “shortsighted.”



Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said in a statement Monday that not only is it clear that Kathleen Hartnett White has a “disdain for science and basic facts,” but also that her positions threaten the country’s people and environmental well-being. His statement followed Trump’s announcement that he...

