EHarmony Agrees To Pay $2.2M To End Auto-Renewal Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- Dating website eHarmony will end claims it engaged in shady subscription practices from numerous California municipalities through the payment of $1.2 million in penalties and up to $1 million in restitution to customers whose subscriptions were automatically renewed but were denied refunds, city officials announced Tuesday.



Local Santa Monica prosecutors and district attorneys from Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Napa and Shasta counties negotiated the final court judgment with eHarmony, ending an action alleging eHarmony engaged in false advertising and violated California dating-service laws by failing to...

