State Med Mal Law Is Unconstitutional, Ark. Judge Rules

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- Ahead of a medical malpractice trial, an Arkansas judge has ruled that a state law shielding doctors and other health care providers from testifying as medical experts at trial is unconstitutional, saying it deprives individuals of their right to a fair trial.



The Arkansas statute, which states that a medical care provider is not required to give expert opinion testimony against himself or herself at a trial, is unconstitutional because it essentially bars an injured patient from asking a doctor at trial whether he or she...

