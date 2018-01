CEO In Texas State Senator's Securities Case Pleads Guilty

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- A former CEO of a fracking-sand company pled guilty to fraud charges related to a Ponzi scheme Monday in Texas federal court, where a state senator and a consultant remain set to face trial next week in the case.



Stanley Bates, the former CEO of FourWinds Logistics LLC, pled guilty to eight counts, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unspecified...

