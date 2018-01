FISA Renewal Hinges On Warrants To Snoop On Americans

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 11:27 PM EST) -- The debate in Washington over renewing a federal spy program that allows warrantless surveillance of foreign investigation targets has boiled down to a single question, experts say: whether authorities need a warrant to search for American citizens’ data swept up in the program.



Privacy hawks and civil libertarians in the House, which will vote Thursday on proposals to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, say renewing it without safeguards for Americans tramples on the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches. But federal authorities,...

To view the full article, register now.