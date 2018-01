RI High Court Reinstates Doctor’s Win In Med Mal Jury Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Rhode Island Supreme Court reinstated Tuesday a jury verdict finding a doctor not liable for mistakenly informing a patient she had a terminal condition, saying a new trial wasn’t warranted because the judge had erroneously concluded that the doctor was not a credible witness.



In a unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court reinstated the verdict in favor of Dr. Michael Y. Baaklini in a suit brought by Stacia Aptt accusing the doctor of negligently inflicting emotional distress by mistakenly informing her that she had two...

