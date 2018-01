Feds Fight UnitedHealth's Bid To Ax Medicare FCA Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. should be unable to use a “tortured construction” of Medicare law to dodge a False Claims Act suit alleging the insurer overcharged the federal program, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.



The insurer, which is accused of sending Medicare information that made patients seem sicker than they actually were, had argued that the whistleblower suit should be dismissed because the government knew about submission problems but did not consider them important. The DOJ shot back in its opposition brief Monday that the...

To view the full article, register now.