Seadrill Gets 4-Month Ch. 11 Plan Exclusivity Extension

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy court Tuesday gave Seadrill Ltd. another four months to file a Chapter 11 plan after the offshore oil rig operator begged for more time to finalize its proposed $8 billion restructuring.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones extended the end of Seadrill’s filing exclusivity period from Wednesday to May 10 after the company said it needed a 180-day extension to complete the final phase of its efforts to find an investor to provide the $1 billion in new capital with which it...

