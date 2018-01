Feds Settle Suit Over Veteran's Prostate Cancer Death

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 7:19 PM EST) -- The federal government has settled a wrongful death suit brought by the a deceased veteran's family, who alleged that a South Carolina U.S. Veterans Affairs hospital missed signs of prostate cancer until it was too late.



The South Carolina federal court signed off Tuesday on a $220,000 settlement between the United States and the estate of Bobby Grant Sr. that was first submitted in December. The amount includes $55,000 for counsel and an additional $4,000 in court fees.



The suit initially sought more than $80,000 in...

