Ex-Deutsche Traders Say Case Hinges On UK Libor Overseers

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:54 PM EST) -- Two former derivatives traders at Deutsche Bank argued in a brief filed on Tuesday that prosecutors must call in someone from the U.K. industry association that set the London Interbank Offered Rate in order to prove the traders conspired with others to manipulate the lending benchmark.



The government alleges that Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black worked with other traders to have Deutsche Bank submit estimates of its borrowing costs to the British Bankers Association that would influence Libor in a way that benefitted their own trades...

