Electrolux Faces Trimmed Claims In Oven Overheating Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday trimmed a proposed class action alleging Electrolux Home Products manufactured defective gas ovens equipped with a thermostat that doesn’t support the temperatures reached during the product’s self-cleaning cycle, purportedly causing the oven to stop working.



U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill tossed the bulk of the claims but kept alive allegations that Electrolux breached its warranty — since the consumers claimed the ovens contain design and manufacturing flaws — and allegations the company failed to ensure the oven was able...

