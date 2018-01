Penn National Sues Pa. Over Gambling Expansion Law

Law360, Philadelphia (January 9, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania casino on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s 2017 gambling expansion legislation that authorized 10 new casinos, saying new competition would cannibalize its revenues and cause roughly $34 million in yearly revenue losses.



Penn National Gaming Inc., which operates the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, said that of the state’s 12 existing casinos, it was uniquely affected by the new law because it would not be protected by a 25-mile buffer zone separating existing casinos from new entrants.



Penn National emphasized...

