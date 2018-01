Fox Beats Ex-Exec's Suit Over Leaked Sex Assault Deal

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Fox News exec Francisco Cortes’ allegations the company used him as a patsy to look strong on sexual harassment, describing an alleged Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP-led conspiracy against him as “worthy of its own Martin Scorsese thriller.”



U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet granted Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.'s motion to dismiss Cortes' claims it violated a nondisparagement pact with him by issuing a statement that ran in a New York Times report detailing allegations he assaulted former...

