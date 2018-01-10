Ex-DOJ Enviro Head John Cruden Joins Beveridge & Diamond

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 2:03 AM EST) -- The former chief of the U.S. Department of Justice’s environment division, John Cruden, has joined Beveridge & Diamond PC as a principal, the firm said Wednesday.

Cruden, who has been serving as president of the American College of Environmental Lawyers since October, left the DOJ in January 2017 after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Beveridge & Diamond said he will be focusing on litigation, civil and criminal enforcement, and compliance matters in his role at the firm.

“John is one of the country’s preeminent environmental...
