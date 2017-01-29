Judge Extends Toisa's Plan Deadline After Hyundai Deal

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Monday gave offshore oil servicer Toisa Ltd. another 10 days to solicit it debtors for approval of its Chapter 11 plan.

U.S. Bankruptcy Shelley C. Chapman extended the end of Toisa’s exclusive plan solicitation period from Jan. 8 to Jan. 18 after a request by the company, which operates a fleet of offshore oil service vessels.

Counsel for Toisa did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Toisa — which operates a fleet of 26 offshore oil service vessels, 13...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Toisa Limited, et al.,


Case Number

1:17-bk-10184

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 29, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular