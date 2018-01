MoFo Will Face Macquarie Again Over IPO Malpractice Claims

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:47 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Tuesday restarted a malpractice suit brought by investment bank Macquarie Capital USA Inc. against Morrison & Foerster LLP over an alleged failure to raise a red flag about misrepresentations made in Puda Coal’s initial public offering.



In a unanimous opinion, the panel reversed a 2016 dismissal by state Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla, saying a Kroll Inc. report showing misrepresentations by Puda that both the firm and Macquarie had “cannot [at the motion to dismiss stage] be described as explicitly...

