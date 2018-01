1st Circ. Says No Warning Needed In Nonjudicial Navy Case

Law360, Nashville (January 10, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- A former Navy seaman was not entitled to a “cleansing warning” preventing statements he had made from being used against him in a nonjudicial proceeding, the First Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying the relevant warning clause only applied to court-martials.



A section of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, or UCMJ, preventing statements made by a servicemember from being used against them if those statements were made when they had not been warned that what they say can be used against them applies only to court-martials, not to...

