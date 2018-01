Reseller's Antitrust Suit Against Jaguar Goes Nowhere

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday dismissed claims that Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC violated state and federal antitrust laws by preventing purchasers from reselling its vehicles abroad, finding the suit failed to identify illegal concerted actions or to identify a clear market being impacted.



U.S. District Judge William J. Martini dismissed, with prejudice, allegations put forth by Brian Baar, who said the luxury carmaker requires customers to sign a no-export agreement that would penalize them for reselling Jaguar vehicles in foreign markets within a...

