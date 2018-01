NLRB Joint Employer Shift No Silver Bullet For McDonald's

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's recent decision to discard its expanded, Browning-Ferris Industries test for determining joint employment won't likely change the outcome of the agency’s sweeping litigation accusing both McDonald's USA LLC and franchisees of anti-union activity because the high-profile battle was launched under the now-reinstated pre-BFI standard, experts say.



The sprawling litigation against McDonald's, which is winding down after several years at trial before an NLRB administrative judge, stemmed from a 2014 directive by then-NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin authorizing dozens of unfair labor...

To view the full article, register now.