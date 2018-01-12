Expert Analysis

NJ’s Evolving Health Care Arena: Trends To Watch In 2018

By John Fanburg January 12, 2018, 10:42 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 10:42 AM EST) -- New Jersey, which is one of the most competitive and heavily regulated states in terms of health care, is a good barometer for how this industry is evolving nationally. As physicians and medical groups deal with issues around flat reimbursement from insurance providers, the rapidly rising costs of operating a medical practice, and the burdens associated with a growing and constantly changing body of regulations, the ways in which doctors deliver health care will continue to change in 2018.

Private Equity Still Likes Health Care...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular