Nature's Way To Face Amended 'Healthy' Coconut Oil Claims
U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes granted consumer Sherry Hunter’s bid to reconsider the dismissal of her claims for injunctive relief, saying nothing bars her from alleging that she could face future harm from Nature’s Way’s purported misrepresentations that its coconut oil is a healthy alternative to butter, margarine, shortening and...
