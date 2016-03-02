Nature's Way To Face Amended 'Healthy' Coconut Oil Claims

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 1:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday allowed a proposed class of consumers who say they were duped into thinking Nature’s Way Products LLC’s coconut oil is “inherently healthy” to revive their claims for injunctive relief.

U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes granted consumer Sherry Hunter’s bid to reconsider the dismissal of her claims for injunctive relief, saying nothing bars her from alleging that she could face future harm from Nature’s Way’s purported misrepresentations that its coconut oil is a healthy alternative to butter, margarine, shortening and...
Case Information

Case Title

Hunter et al v. Nature's Way Products, LLC et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-00532

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

William Q. Hayes

Date Filed

March 2, 2016

