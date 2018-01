3rd Circ. Won’t Ground Allegiant Air Flights From Trenton

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision allowing Allegiant Air to start operating out of Trenton-Mercer Airport, quashing a legal challenge by a Pennsylvania-based activist group that argued adding an airline would cause excessive noise pollution in the surrounding area.



A three-judge panel noted that the FAA’s 2016 decision was based on more than just a noise analysis conducted by Allegiant, which the Bucks Residents for Responsible Airport Management Inc. asserted was inadequate because it was based only on the airline’s proposed...

