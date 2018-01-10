FCC To Tackle Telecom Subsidy Auction, Open Analysis Unit
The commission is poised to create an Office of Economics and Analytics, which will help the agency put greater emphasis on data analysis, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in comments Tuesday accompanying the release of the commission's Jan. 30 meeting agenda.
"Our economists are sprinkled across the commission, and their input during...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login