FCC To Tackle Telecom Subsidy Auction, Open Analysis Unit

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 2:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission revealed plans Tuesday to greenlight a framework for the Connect America Fund Phase II auction, open an analytics office and put another round of media rules on the chopping block.



The commission is poised to create an Office of Economics and Analytics, which will help the agency put greater emphasis on data analysis, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in comments Tuesday accompanying the release of the commission's Jan. 30 meeting agenda.



"Our economists are sprinkled across the commission, and their input during...

