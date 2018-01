Canada Strikes Deal With HarperCollins Over E-Book Pricing

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 9:50 PM EST) -- Canada’s Competition Bureau said Tuesday it reached a deal with HarperCollins over alleged price-fixing in the country’s e-books market, ending the regulator’s investigation into allegedly anti-competitive deals between the publisher and its competitors.



The deal, in which the publishing house will, among other things, shell out $150,000 in e-books and print books to promote reading in Canada, ends the regulator’s probe into whether book publishers colluded to keep the price of electronic books artificially high for consumers.



The bureau had reached similar deals a year ago...

