Toyoda To Pay Purchasers $34M In Auto Parts Antitrust MDL

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- A putative class of direct buyers who sued Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. over alleged price-fixing of occupant safety systems asked a Michigan federal judge Tuesday to approve a $34 million settlement with the manufacturer, the latest deal to emerge from a massive multidistrict litigation against auto industry companies.



In 2012, the direct purchasers had accused Toyoda — and other companies such as TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. and Autoliv Inc. — of conspiring with other auto parts manufacturers to suppress and eliminate competition for occupant safety systems...

