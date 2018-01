Atty Agrees To Pay $8.1M To SEC In Investor Fraud Deal

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- A Nevada man who’s a licensed attorney in California has agreed to pay $8.1 million judgment entered in Reno federal court Tuesday in a deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve allegations that he misused funds raised from investors in what he pitched as a safe and lucrative offshore trading program.



The deal holds David B. Kaplan, who once worked as a Merrill Lynch financial adviser, and three corporate entities he controls liable for paying roughly $7.1 million in disgorgement, interest of $680,000...

To view the full article, register now.