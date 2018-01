Judge Blocks Trump's DACA Rollback Nationwide

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge issued a nationwide injunction late Tuesday night to prevent the Trump administration from proceeding with its plan to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals program, allowing its beneficiaries to reapply for work authorization and deportation protection.



U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrote in the order, which came in five related lawsuits, that those with DACA status will now be able to reapply for benefits indefinitely, but no newly filed initial DACA applications will be accepted. In reaching the conclusion to...

