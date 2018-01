Panasonic, Other Japanese Cos. Face New Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Florida electronic components distributor hit a group of Japanese electronics manufacturers, including Panasonic, with a proposed antitrust class action Tuesday in California federal court over circuit board inductors, alleging the same kind of price-fixing conspiracy surrounding other electronic components.



Dependable Component Supply Corp. said it spent “millions” on discreet inductors — “ubiquitous” circuit board components that regulate and story energy — during its proposed class period of 2003 to 2014, and it left open the possibility of expanding that timeframe based on “strongly” suspecting that...

