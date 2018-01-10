US Hits Canadian Groundwood Paper Imports With Tariffs

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday handed down preliminary tariffs on uncoated groundwood paper exported from Canada after concluding that producers in the neighboring country had received government subsidies ranging from 4 to nearly 10 percent.



The decision dealt a blow to domestic newspaper industry giants who’d argued that countervailing duties against the paper importers could decimate their already hobbled industry. It marked a win, though, for petitioner North Pacific Paper Co., which earlier this year contended that Canadian producers of uncoated groundwood paper were...

