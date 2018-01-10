Qatar Seeks Arbitration To End Gulf Nations' Blockade
The announcement comes as foreign ministry spokesperson Lulwah Al Khater discussed the findings of a recent United Nations investigation that called the blockade "economic war" and found it was harming people in the country.
"[Al Khater] added that it is impossible to describe those procedures as just a diplomatic blockade, because it has affected humanitarian, rights, economical and other aspects," the...
