Qatar Seeks Arbitration To End Gulf Nations' Blockade

By Christopher Crosby

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- Qatar is seeking to end a blockade imposed by three neighboring Persian Gulf nations and Egypt through international arbitration, the Qatari foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as foreign ministry spokesperson Lulwah Al Khater discussed the findings of a recent United Nations investigation that called the blockade "economic war" and found it was harming people in the country.

"[Al Khater] added that it is impossible to describe those procedures as just a diplomatic blockade, because it has affected humanitarian, rights, economical and other aspects," the...
