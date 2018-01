Reps In High-Tax States NY, NJ Keep Fighting SALT Cap

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2018, 6:00 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in New Jersey and New York, still deeply unhappy about the cap on deductions of state and local taxes included in the new tax reform law, are continuing to fight back.



On Monday, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., one of the few Republicans to vote against the tax law championed by his party, joined Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey, his fellow New Yorker, to sponsor a bill that would restore the full SALT deduction. Until Jan. 1, taxpayers who itemized their deductions could deduct the full payment...

