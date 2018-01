Venezuela Aims To DQ Committee Head In Tourism Arbitration

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- Venezuela is looking to disqualify the president of a committee deciding whether to annul an arbitral award dismissing claims brought against it by a Barbadian fiduciary services firm, which claimed to have suffered more than $200 million in losses after its investments in the tourism and hospitality industries were expropriated.



Venezuela filed its request to disqualify Álvaro Castellanos Howell with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on Monday, some seven months after a tribunal dismissed for lack of jurisdiction Blue Bank International & Trust...

To view the full article, register now.